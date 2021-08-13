Record setting 2021 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo in Castle Rock, Colo.
The Douglas County Fair and Rodeo galloped into Castle Rock, Colo., on July 31 and rode out on Aug. 8 with a saddle bag full of records. From new high bids and the most total money ever raised in the Junior Livestock Auction to spectator records from selling out the bull riding and all three Professional Cowboy Rodeo Association rodeos, it was clear the Douglas County public was eager to attend an unrestricted county fair experience.
“We are so happy we could work towards going to a full-fledged fair, versus what we had last year,” said Douglas County Fair Board Vice Chair Scott Candelaria on the last weekend of the fair. “This fair is an important thing for this community. Let’s remember our heritage.”
Other fair officials agreed about the importance of supporting the county’s rural heritage.
“What I say about 4H and FFA is we are making good citizens,” said Mark Moore, Douglas County Fair Foundation President. “We are creating good people for the future (and) they are going to be citizens that contribute to our country.”
New livestock sales records. New rodeo attendance records. New blood to lead the way into the future of ag. The 2021 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo had it all.
Oh Brothers!
Winning the Grand Champion Market Beef Steer title is a coveted prize at any county fair and 15-year-old Job Knight of Larkspur, Colo., was honored to earn the award at the 2021 Douglas County Fair…