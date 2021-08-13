Record setting 2021 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo in Castle Rock, Colo.

The Douglas County Fair and Rodeo galloped into Castle Rock, Colo., on July 31 and rode out on Aug. 8 with a saddle bag full of records. From new high bids and the most total money ever raised in the Junior Livestock Auction to spectator records from selling out the bull riding and all three Professional Cowboy Rodeo Association rodeos, it was clear the Douglas County public was eager to attend an unrestricted county fair experience.

As evidenced by the crush of hungry people in the food vendor area leading away towards the carnival section of the fairgrounds, the 2021 Douglas County Fair looked like it was the place to be over the last weekend of the Castle Rock, Colo., event.



“We are so happy we could work towards going to a full-fledged fair, versus what we had last year,” said Douglas County Fair Board Vice Chair Scott Candelaria on the last weekend of the fair. “This fair is an important thing for this community. Let’s remember our heritage.”

Other fair officials agreed about the importance of supporting the county’s rural heritage.

Families took time at the 2021 Douglas County Fair to stroll through one of the horse barns and spend time getting aquainted with the equine participants.



“What I say about 4H and FFA is we are making good citizens,” said Mark Moore, Douglas County Fair Foundation President. “We are creating good people for the future (and) they are going to be citizens that contribute to our country.”

Clara Grifith from Franktown, Colo., spends some quality time on the last day of the 2021 Douglas County Fair with Remington, her 16-month-old steer. The gentle bovine with a people-friendly personality weighed in at 1,341 pounds.



New livestock sales records. New rodeo attendance records. New blood to lead the way into the future of ag. The 2021 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo had it all.

The PRCA judge, right, had a great view of Orin Larson's 88.50-point winning bareback ride aboard Summit Pro Rodeo's high-kicking Hillbilly on Sunday afternoon at the 2021 Douglas County Fair in Castle Rock, Colo.



Colorado barrel racer Kim Schulze and 7-year-old "Elsie" were a blur as they raced for the timers during their win on Sunday afternoon in front of a packed crowd at the 2021 Douglas County Fair and Rodeo. Schulze and Elsie's fastest time of 17.37-seconds beat a good lineup of Sunday contestants, including Sherry Cervi, and was also good enough to win the average and the barrel racing title in the popular Castle Rock, Colo., rodeo.



Nebraska Tie Down roper Cody Darnell gave the afternoon rodeo fans a look at how first place is won when he beat the field with this 9.0-second run at the 2021 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo in Castle Rock, Colo., on Aug. 8.



Saddle bronc saddles were ready and waiting to be used before the start of action in the popular rodeo at the 2021 Douglas County Fair on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 8. The covered stands of the rodeo arena were filled to the brim for all three rodeo performances in 2021.



The Rodeo Clown Reunion was held at the 2021 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo in Castle Rock, Colo. The primary purpose of the Rodeo Clown Reunion is to honor the past funnymen and let the community show their appreciation for all those rodeo clowns' many years in the arena entertaining and protecting cowboys. It is moved from place to place presently to keep it fresh and new to those attending and those in the community.



While Oellena from Castle Rock had some pie still clinging to her chin, she was the first one to finish everything on her plate and signal her win to the judges in the "11 and Under" division of the 2021 Douglas County Fair's Pie Eating Contest on Sunday, Aug. 8 in Castle Rock, Colo.



The goat barn is a popular spot at a county fair, as the goats brought in to show are usually sweet and outgoing to the fair visitors. As a case in point, this friendly Nubian goat immediately stuck its neck through the pen in order to get some attention from passersby.



Coming to the fair in old boots and leaving the fair in good looking boots, customers enjoyed the experience of April, middle, of Stock Show Shines, shown here while she supervised her nephew's work (a third generation to be a part of the business started back in 1958) in reclaiming a pair of scuffed and well-worn boots at the 2021 Douglas County Fair.



Ava and Bear Gregorek from Highlands Ranch, Colo., are all smiles before the start of their ride in the popular carnival area of the 2021 Douglas County Fair in Castle Rock, Colo.



A family of 2021 Douglas County Fair visitors was enthralled by a look at the dishes in progress and the history lesson of chuckwagons they received from Fair Foundation President and fair volunteer Mark Moore of Parker, Colo. Moore and his wife Teri set up their chuckwagon in a corner of the grounds near the carnival entrance, which allowed them to hand out tasty samples and serve up history lessons for a number of days during the fair.



Young Kellyn Gross from Aurora, Colo., learned how to rope a calf from one of the many volunteers at the 2021 Douglas County Fair in Castle Rock, Colo.



Food at the county fair is always a fun experience, and the Douglas County Fair & Rodeo just wouldn't seem complete without a grill piled high with turkey legs!

