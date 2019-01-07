Red Willow County Extension to host cattle producers meeting in Culbertson, Neb.

The combination of low commodity prices and high input costs has left cattle producers struggling to reach breakeven levels. With focus on the current downturn in the agricultural economy, Nebraska Extension and Colorado State University Extension will host a West Central Cattleman's educational meeting Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, at the Hitchcock County Fairgrounds in Culbertson, Neb., 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. CT. The program will begin at 6 p.m. and is designed to help cattle producers minimize input costs, generate additional income, utilize risk management strategies and expand marketing opportunities.

Topics and presenters for the program will be "Managing Feed Costs", Randy Saner, Nebraska Extension educator; "Cow Size and Efficiency" Travis Mulliniks, University of Nebraska-Lincoln beef cattle nutritionist, Range Production Systems; "Benchmarking as a Management Tool" Robert Tigner, agricultural systems economist educator; "Cover Crops & Grazing", Kat Caswell, Nebraska Extension educator

Register with the Red Willow County Extension office, (308) 345-3390, by Jan. 21, 201, for a meal count. Cost of the program is $15 for pre-registrations or $18 at the door.