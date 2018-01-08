Red Willow County Extension to host cattle producers meeting in Culbertson, Neb.

The combination of lower commodity prices and high input costs has left cattle producers struggling to reach breakeven levels. With focus on the current down-turn in the agricultural economy, Nebraska Extension Red Willow County will host a West Central Cattlemen's educational meeting Jan. 24 in Culbertson, Neb., at the Hitchcock County Fairgrounds at 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. CT. The program is designed to help cattle producers minimize input costs, generate additional income and utilize risk management strategies through knowledge of their financial resources.

Topics and presenters for the program will be "Livestock Fly and Lice Control" Dave Boxler, Nebraska Extension Educator; "Methods to Increase Productivity of Spring Born Calving Production Systems in Nebraska" Randy Saner, Nebraska Extension Educator; "Stars, Cash Cows and Dogs," Robert Tigner, Nebraska Extension

Register with the Red Willow County Extension office, (308) 345-3390 by Jan. 22, 2018, for a meal count. Cost of the program is $12 for pre-registration or $15 at the door. McCook National Bank is also sponsoring the meeting.