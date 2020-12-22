Red Wine Pot Roast

3 pounds boneless beef chuck roast

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons canola oil

½ cup water

½ cup red wine

1 teaspoon dried basil

½ teaspoon dried marjoram

½ teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 onion, sliced

6 red potatoes, washed and halved

6 carrot, peeled and cut into 2-inch lengths

8 pearl onions, peeled and halved

Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Sprinkle the roast evenly with the flour and set aside.

Heat the canola oil in an oven-proof Dutch oven with lid over medium-high heat.

Brown the roast on all sides, about 10 minutes total; remove from the heat.

Pour in the water and wine. Sprinkle with the basil, marjoram, thyme, salt, and pepper.

Arrange the onion slices on the roast.

Replace the cover and bake in the preheated oven for 3 hours.

Add the potatoes, carrots, and pearl onions.

Pour in additional water if the roast looks dry.

Continue baking covered until the roast pulls apart easily with a fork, about 1 hour longer.