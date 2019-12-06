Redland Angus “Range Calved-Range Raised” Annual Bull Sale

A large crowd was on hand for the sale.

Photo by Matt Wznick

RFP Rep: Matt Wznick, Other: Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: Nov. 23, 2019

Location: Buffalo Livestock Auction Buffalo, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

• 172 18-Month-Old Angus Bulls Averaged $6,006

• 122 Commercial Angus Bred Heifers Averaged $2,077

• 55 Commercial Angus Bred Cows Averaged $1,972

Top Selling Bulls:

• Lot 64 at $20,000, Redland Traveler 6008, DOB: 6/20/2018; Redland Traveler 0930 3456 x Redland Miss Burgess 3662, Sold to Shawn Reiss, ND.

• Lot 135 at $14,000, Redland Traveler, DOB: 6/22/2018; Redland Traveler 0930 3455 x Redland Erica 2310, sold to Tim Burch, MT.

• Lot 79 at $13,000, Redland Chancellor 6678, DOB: 6/16/2018; O C C Chancellor 767C x Redland Elsiemer 5046, sold to Tim Burch, MT.

• Lot 2 at $9,500 was Redland Paxton 308, DOB: 4/13/2018: Redland Game Day 852 x Redland Blackbird, sold to Lee Stenson, ND.

• Lot 69 at $9,500 was Redland Traveler 6768, DOB: 8/11/2018; Redland Traveler 0930 3456 x Redland Elations Burges, sold to Neal McQueary, NV.

Comments:

Beautiful weather was on order for the annual Redland Angus “Range Calved-Range Raised” Fall Bull Sale held in at Buffalo Livestock in Buffalo, Wyo., on Nov. 23, 2019. The Redland family, known for raising efficient, cost effective, low maintenance range cattle that have performance, did not disappoint. Congratulations on a great sale! ❖