Redlund Equipment opens 4 locations in eastern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. — Redlund Equipment announces the grand opening of four locations. The company recently completed the purchase of G&M Implement and the ag assets of Wagner Equipment, both well-respected dealers with strong ties to their respective communities. Redlund looks to continue this tradition, providing high-quality equipment and service to eastern Colorado and several counties in western Kansas and southwest Nebraska. The company began operations in existing Colorado dealership locations in Greeley, Lamar, Sterling and Yuma, ensuring continuity of sales and services to existing clients and new customers in the area.

Redlund Equipment is a new business venture but comes to the region with decades of agriculture experience. Shaun Allred leads the Redlund team as president and general manager. Allred is a farming and ag equipment industry veteran, growing up on a Utah dairy farm and spending his entire career in the ag equipment industry. Allred is building a team of familiar Wagner Ag and G&M Implement employees and additional members to ensure continuous support and sales excellence for its customers.

“Redlund Equipment is enthusiastically entering the market to serve farmers in eastern Colorado and surrounding areas in Kansas and Nebraska,” said Allred. “We’ll bring a high-touch and relationship-focused approach to the area, and we are fully committed to providing convenient and reliable support to existing customers and new clients. Farmers can expect to see deep engagement from our team as we support their equipment investments, build loyal relationships and earn new business.”

Redlund Equipment will operate as a new, independent AGCO dealership to provide customers consistent access to AGCO products, parts and services. As a full-service ag provider, its lineup will expand those previously offered by Wagner Equipment and G&M Implement, including the Fendt full line of industry-leading and award-winning products, technologies and services. The dealership will also carry the full lineup of Challenger, Gleaner, Massey Ferguson, Sunflower, Precision Planting, and RoGator and TerraGator equipment.

For more information, go to Redlundequipment.com.