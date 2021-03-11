Regan confirmed as EPA administrator, wins praise

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed President Biden’s nomination of Michael Regan as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

The vote was 66 to 34, The Washington Post reported. But Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee ranking member John Hoeven, R-N.D., was one of the Republicans who did not vote to confirm Regan.

Hoeven issued the following statement after voting to oppose the confirmation: “The Biden administration’s executive actions are a real threat to North Dakota’s economy, including our energy and agriculture producers. Further, the president has made clear that he intends to continue imposing burdensome regulations that will undermine our domestic energy industry, hurt the reliability of our electric grid, increase costs for producers and consumers and lead to the loss of good-paying jobs. I appreciated the opportunity to meet with Mr. Regan and for his willingness to visit North Dakota. However, I remain concerned that the Biden administration, and climate czar Gina McCarthy, are going to revive Obama-era EPA regulations, and as EPA administrator, Mr. Regan will play a central role in implementing that agenda.”

House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott, D-Ga., said in a statement, “I would like to congratulate Administrator Regan on his nomination and confirmation to head the EPA. I look forward to starting a dialogue with him and his staff to ensure that EPA’s pesticide registration programs remain trusted and science-based, as well as on the role that the Renewable Fuel Standard and our agriculture producers have in mitigating climate change. I also want ensure that America’s farmers and ranchers have a seat at the table as the EPA considers their regulatory obligations and look forward to the appointment of the agricultural adviser at the EPA.”

Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper said, “We congratulate Michael Regan on his confirmation and look forward to working with him to implement President Biden’s vision for a strong Renewable Fuel Standard. We were pleased to hear Administrator Regan say that agriculture and biofuels will have ‘a seat at the table’ as our nation tackles climate change, and we believe ethanol will be a critical component of the drive toward net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.”

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor said, “We congratulate Administrator Regan on his confirmation to a vital role in this administration as climate change continues to be at the forefront of the Biden agenda and as EPA reviews small refinery exemptions and other issues vital to the biofuels industry. Biofuels are a critical tool in achieving President Biden’s aggressive climate goals, and the biofuels industry is ready to partner with Administrator Regan to decarbonize the transportation sector and bring the agricultural sector into the fold of addressing climate change.

“Administrator Regan has been on the record supporting biofuels as critical to help meet an ambitious climate agenda, committing to following the letter of the law on the Renewable Fuels Standard, and pledging transparency on any small refinery exemption decisions.”

American Coalition for Ethanol CEO Brian Jennings said, “We congratulate Michael Regan on his confirmation to formally lead EPA and look forward to working with him to address the long to-do list he inherits with respect to the RFS, including reining in Small Refinery Exemptions, restoring 500 million gallons remanded to EPA by the D.C. Circuit Court from the 2017 Americans for Clean Energy Inc. decision, and promptly moving forward on the 2021 and 2022 Renewable Volume Obligations. Other priorities we will be raising with Administrator Regan include applying updated lifecycle science showing corn ethanol can and should be part of the climate solution, moving forward with EPA’s E15 labeling and Underground Storage Tank compatibility proposed rulemaking, and ensuring a role for mid-level ethanol blends in new fuel economy and emissions standards.”

National Biodiesel Board Vice President of Federal Affairs Kurt Kovarik said, “During his confirmation hearing, Regan emphasized that the RFS is definitely a priority for this administration. As our industry pursues a vision to sustainably increase production over the next decade and support emergence of sustainable aviation and marine fuels, we look forward to working with Administrator Michael Regan.”

National Association of State Departments of Agriculture CEO Barb Glenn said, “NASDA appreciates Regan and the Biden administration’s eagerness to work with the agriculture industry to develop agriculture climate solutions. NASDA looks forward to developing incentive and science-based policies with the administrator to help agriculture and rural communities better adapt to climate change.”

CropLife America President and CEO Chris Novak said, “Administrator Regan’s focus on engagement with all stakeholders will help to ensure farmers, public health officials and other pesticide professionals’ voices will be part of the conversation on the essential need for the strong risk-based regulation of pesticides.”

Environment America President Wendy Wendlandt said, “We applaud the Senate for confirming Michael Regan to head up the Environmental Protection Agency.

“Having served at the EPA under both President George W. Bush and President Clinton, and collaborating in North Carolina with a GOP-controlled legislature, his commitment to the bipartisan protection of our nation’s air and water quality is exemplary. He will bring the agency back to its core roots of protecting the environment and caring for public health. This mission, which was originally mandated by a Republican president, is critical for all Americans.

“Now is the time to move on from the last administration’s legacy of protecting polluters. A new day is dawning as we look forward to working with Administrator Regan to safeguard our water and air, and ensure we have a livable climate for generations to come. He is taking the helm at a critical moment when our federal government must lean in and address climate change at the scale and pace that science demands.”