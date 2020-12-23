Regan reaches out to corn growers, wins praise from other groups

Michael Regan, secretary of the Department of Environmental Quality in North Carolina and President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee to be Environmental Protection Agency administrator, called National Corn Growers Association President Jon Doggett after the announcement of his nomination, AgWeb reported.

Doggett quoted Regan as saying he knows the importance of the Renewable Fuel Standard to the corn industry.

“That was really good to hear,” Doggett noted.

American Coalition for Ethanol CEO Brian Jennings said, “We congratulate Secretary Regan on his nomination to be EPA administrator and look forward to working with him to get the Renewable Fuel Standard back on track, clear regulatory hurdles to E15 and higher blends, and ensure corn ethanol is part of the solution to new policies designed to tackle climate change.

“Decisions the EPA administrator makes to implement the RFS play an outsized role in the economic vitality of rural America and ethanol’s ability to meet its potential in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by displacing oil. Unfortunately, previous EPA administrators under President Obama and President Trump have improperly exercised their authority as confirmed through several court decisions. In other words, EPA’s mismanagement of the RFS has undercut ethanol’s ability to reduce GHG emissions in the near term.

“ACE is committed to driving federal policies forward that harness the incredible potential increasing the use of ethanol has to fight climate change while providing significant benefits to rural economies. We are hopeful for a change in philosophy at EPA and a constructive partnership with Mr. Regan to ensure the agency isn’t an impediment to meeting this potential.”

Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper said, “We look forward to working with the new administration to ensure that low-carbon renewable fuels like ethanol play an expanded role in efforts to slash toxic tailpipe pollution, cut greenhouse gas emissions, and combat climate change. President-elect Joe Biden understands the importance of a strong Renewable Fuel Standard and has soundly denounced the outgoing administration’s actions to undermine the RFS; we are eager to work with the next EPA administrator to put the RFS back on track and accelerate decarbonization of our nation’s transportation fuels.”

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said, “AFBF congratulates Michael Regan on his nomination to lead the EPA. As secretary of North Carolina’s Department of Environmental Quality, he reached out to farmers and ranchers to better understand the challenges facing agriculture. He has a reputation for making decisions guided by science that also take into account input from the people who would be impacted the most.”

Ethan Lane, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s vice president of government affairs, said, “With the selection of Michael Regan to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, NCBA stands ready to engage with Mr. Regan on environmental issues important to the beef cattle industry. Cattle producers across the country rely on clean water, air, and soil for the health of their livestock and families, and they take great pride in the myriad investments made in those resources through responsible stewardship. We look forward to building on the U.S. cattle industry’s environmental success with Mr. Regan.”