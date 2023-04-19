Regan: White House doesn’t put ‘thumb on scale’ on ag issues

The White House has not been interfering in policy making regarding agriculture, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan told the House Agriculture Committee today.

Asked by House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., how often White House officials “put their thumb on the scale in ways that appear to be anti-farmer,” Regan said that the White House has delegated authority over environmental matters “to me.” The White House, he added, has “not had any fingers on the scale as it relates to doing the business of EPA when it relates to our agricultural practices.”

Regan was appearing before a committee that does not have primary jurisdiction over his agency but whose members are often critical of EPA actions.

Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Okla., who chairs the House Science Committee, told Regan that he appreciated his appearance before the Agriculture Committee and will soon issue him an invitation to appear before his committee.

Thompson set the tone for the hearing in his opening statement when he said, “Historically, EPA has overregulated the agriculture industry. This continues today, whether it be the war against crop protection tools, regulatory whiplash about what defines a water of the United States (WOTUS), or a top-down prescription of electric vehicles.”

Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., the ranking member, said the committee should “strive to focus on the issues that are within the House Agriculture Committee’s jurisdiction so that we can be the most impactful in crafting the farm bill that is becoming more urgent every day.” But Scott also asked several questions about biofuels policy.

A day after the House failed to override President Biden’s veto of the waters of the United States rule that Congress passed previously, members asked about WOTUS and about pesticide regulation.

Regan said he works closely with USDA but is sometimes constrained by court rulings in taking USDA’s advice.