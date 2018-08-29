Regional water symposium to be held Oct. 24-26 in Lincoln, Neb.

LINCOLN, Neb. – Registration for the 2018 National Institutes for Water Resources Regional Symposium "Water Resources of the U.S. Great Plains Region: Status and Future" is now open, with early bird rates valid through Sept. 17.

Organized by the Nebraska Water Center, the nine-state regional event will be held Oct. 24-26, at Nebraska Innovation Campus Conference Center in Lincoln, Neb. The symposium will bring together water leaders, scientists, managers, students and stakeholders within the Missouri and Arkansas River Basins. Federal representatives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Geological Survey will discuss basin-wide challenges and share research and funding opportunities.

Unlike previous NWC symposiums focused on Nebraska, this one will bring together Water Resources Research Institute directors from the nine state region — Montana, the Dakotas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri. Key topics include nutrient loading and harmful algal blooms, agricultural water use, surface and groundwater contamination and depletion, industrial and municipal water use, impacts of climate change on water resources, coordinated aquifer management and maintaining healthy ecosystems for fish and wildlife within the basins, among others.

Registration fees through Sept. 17:

Regular Registration: $250

Student Poster Presenter Registration: Free with student ID and poster verification

General Student: $150

The symposium features more than 30 speakers. In addition to presentations, there will be a juried poster session showcasing student research in water and agricultural sciences. Graduates and undergraduates are encouraged to share a poster, but only graduates are eligible for the competition. The symposium will include updates on the Platte Basin Timelapse project, tours of the Nebraska Innovation Campus Greenhouse and Food Innovation Center, as well as two dinners and two lunches.

For more information, including event registration, visit go.unl.edu/2018water.

Support for the 2018 symposium is provided by the Nebraska Water Center, Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute at the University of Nebraska, USDA NIFA, USGS Nebraska Water Science Center, National Institute for Water Resources, EPSCOR Nebraska, and UNL IANR.