Register by May 8 for 2024 BIF Research Symposium and Convention

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Early registration deadline for the 2024 Beef Improvement Federation Research Symposium and Convention is Wednesday, May 8. Attendees can save $50 by pre-registering.

Student and media options are available. Online registration is available at BIFSymposium.com. This year’s event will be hosted June 10-13 in Knoxville, Tenn.

Full registration before May 8 is $250. This includes two and one-half days of educational programming focused on improving maternal traits and efficiency. It also includes the Welcome Reception on Monday evening, lunch on Tuesday and Wednesday, and an off-site social with dinner on Tuesday evening. The student early bird rate is $200.

Monday, June 10, kicks off with the Young Producer Symposium at 1 p.m. followed by the Welcome and Scholarship Reception. Monday evening a Feeder Cattle Panel will focus on capturing value of improved genetics and health in feeder cattle production.

Tuesday’s general session will focus on “Building a better cow” and will include presentations by Dr. Jared Decker, University of Missouri; Dr. Darrh Bullock, University of Kentucky; Dr. Rick Machen, King Ranch Institute for Ranch Management; Dr. Bob Weaber, Kansas State University; and Dr. Dave Lalman, Oklahoma State University.

Wednesday’s general session theme will continue the theme of building maternal excellence and speakers will include Dr. Christine Baes, University of Guelph; Dr. Larry Kuehn, U.S. Meat Animal Research Center; and Dr. Mike Coffey, Scotland’s Rural College.

Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon technical breakout sessions will focus on a range of beef-production and genetic-improvement topics.

For registration and more symposium details, including hotel information, visit BIFSymposium.com. Prior to and during this year’s symposium, be sure to follow the event on social media channels using the hashtag #BIF2024.

Each year the BIF symposium draws a large group of leading seedstock and commercial beef producers, academics and allied industry partners. The attendance list is a “who’s who” of the beef value chain, offering great networking opportunities and conversations about the issues of the day. Program topics focus on how the beef industry can enhance value through genetic improvement across a range of attributes that affect the value chain.