Register for Colorado Cattlemen’s Association’s 2022 Mid-Winter Conference

ARVADA, Colo. — Registration is now open for Colorado Cattlemen’s Association’s 2022 Mid-Winter Conference, which will be held on Jan. 17-18 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Denver.

The 2022 Mid-Winter Conference will kick off on Jan. 17 with CCA’s board of directors meeting, as well as board meeting for both Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust and Colorado CattleWomen. That evening, join CCA leadership and staff for an Environmental Stewardship Award Program reception and a critical Capitol Hill briefing for membership and allied stakeholders.

Tuesday, Jan. 18, will be a full day, starting with CCA’s 10 different steering committees meetings in the morning, which will facilitate important discussions about topics and issues affecting every aspect of Colorado’s beef industry. During Tuesday’s lunch, CCA will host its business meeting and recognize several award winners. CCA will facilitate a visit to the Capitol in the afternoon and then legislators are invited to join for a reception and banquet that evening. After missing out on many opportunities to connect with your elected officials in the past year, it is of particular importance that you participate in our evening activities on Tuesday with your elected officials.

To register, please visit the CCA website or call the CCA office at (303) 431-6422. CCA also has a discounted room block at the DoubleTree hotel for our conference attendees. For more information on the conference, visit http://www.coloradocattle.org/mid-winter-conference .

Thanks to the sponsors who have already signed on to support CCA and its members. There are sponsorship opportunities available and opportunities to connect with beef producers and industry leaders. Please contact Sarah Dideriksen, sarah@coloradocattle.org , for more information about the best ways to showcase your business while supporting CCA.

We had great turnout at our 2021 Annual Convention and we look forward to continuing to engage with members and the broader industry in January.