Register now for Feeding Quality Forum

Attend Feeding Quality Forum to discover leading management practices crafted for market-focused and solution-oriented cattlemen raising beef with consumer demand in mind.

Consumer demand signals spur progress in the cattle business, but producers must be proactive when making changes in their marketing strategy.

Join cattle feeders, cow-calf producers and industry professionals for the latest trends, hot topics and key solutions at the 18th annual Feeding Quality Forum, hosted by Certified Angus Beef. The event will be at the Graduate Lincoln hotel in Lincoln, Neb., on Aug. 22 and 23, 2023.

“Feeding Quality Forum presents experts on relevant topics for progressive cattlemen from the ranch to the feedyard,” said Bruce Cobb, CAB executive vice president of production. “If your goal is to raise the best fed cattle in the market, then this event brings together solution-oriented producers and industry professionals to do so.”

Speakers will bring forward practical solutions and beef demand insights for all attendees to apply when they get home to their operation.

Register at https://events.certifiedangusbeef.com/fqf2023/ . From July 1 to Aug. 4, registration costs $250. Student registration is $50.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This year will offer a morning tour for attendees to see how premium beef drives value through the entire supply chain. The pre-event session will visit Sysco Lincoln, a CAB-licensed distributor, to see the ins and outs of serving the foodservice sector of the supply chain. It has limited capacity for 45 attendees and costs $50 in addition to registration.

The main agenda begins at 1 p.m. and presenters will focus on the market, stewardship and beef grading. Tuesday’s speakers include:

Dan Basse, AgResource Company, sharing a global market update.

A panel featuring Hugh Aljoe, Noble Research Institute; Jesse Fulton, University of Nebraska Panhandle Research and Extension; and John Schroeder, Darr Feedlot, discussing stewardship practices.

A panel discussion with T.J. and Tifini Olson, Round the Bend Steakhouse, and Lane Rosenberry, Sysco Lincoln, on how they leverage premium beef brands to create loyal customers.

The evening program will recognize the 2023 Industry Achievement Award recipient, Steve Hunt. Hunt’s vision and leadership at U.S. Premium Beef built a sustainable business model for cattlemen to target for greater financial rewards, benefitting the entire beef supply chain from rancher to consumer. He joins the ranks of such industry legends as Randy Blach, Paul Engler, Topper Thorpe, Lee Borck, Larry Corah, John Matsushima and Bob Smith, who have also been recognized for their contributions to the feeding industry.

Wednesday offers a half day of additional education starting with insights from the packer for the upcoming supply challenges. Other topics will highlight cattle health at the feedyard, demand drivers and tools to enhance quality.

Glen Dolezal, Cargill Protein, will share the packer perspective for the current cattle market environment.

Lily Edwards-Callaway, Ph.D., Colorado State University, and A.J. Tarpoff, Ph.D., Kansas State University, will go over survey results on heat stress in the feedyard.

Nevil Speer, Turkey Track Consulting, will share trends and predictions for capturing more value for calves.

A panel of Performance Livestock Analytics customers moderated by Justin Sexten, Ph.D., Precision Animal Health group at Zoetis.

“We’re embracing the hard conversations to bring solutions to producers to help them navigate a business that’s always changing,” Cobb said. “We do that by bringing together a network of market-focused individuals, who hopefully continue the conversations when they get home.”

Find the full agenda and speaker bios at FeedingQualityForum.com.