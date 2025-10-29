Register today for CattleCon 2026

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

It’s time to find those dancin’ boots and get ready to enjoy the sights, sounds and flavors of the “songwriting capital of the world.” Registration is now open for CattleCon 2026, which will be held for the first time in downtown Nashville, Tenn. Music City Center, home of CattleCon 2026, is walking distance from well-known attractions like Lower Broadway, the Ryman Auditorium, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, the Johnny Cash Museum and so much more.

Don’t get distracted by the many honky tonks in the heart of Nashville, because education will be a primary focus during the event. A new highlight is that all registration options include access to Cattlemen’s College education sessions and demonstrations. Attendees can also look forward to a variety of other educational opportunities including the CattleFax Outlook Seminar, consumer insights session and industry updates.

“We are excited to make Cattlemen’s College available to all CattleCon 2026 attendees,” said Buck Wehrbein, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association president. “We have made the 2026 event one not to be missed.”

Pre-convention activities begin on Monday, Feb. 2 with the D.C. issues update, regional meetings and policy committee meetings. CattleCon 2026 officially kicks off on Tuesday, Feb. 3 and will feature two-time Daytona 500 and NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt, Jr. as well as the winner of the NCBA National Anthem Contest performing the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

AWARDS

The Prime Cut Awards Ceremony will recognize industry leaders including the 2025 Environmental Stewardship Award Program national recipient and Beef Quality Assurance award winners. The Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame Banquet will celebrate those who contribute to the ongoing success of the cattle feeding industry.

The general session on Wednesday will feature New York Times bestselling author Jon Acuff. Wednesday night’s event will be at Category 10, the home of Luke Combs, featuring southern bites and entertainment by Paul Bogart. Cowboy’s Night at the Ryman Auditorium on Thursday will bring the Grand Ole Opry back to its historic roots as country music fills the air. Post-convention tours will round out the week.

More than seven acres of the NCBA Trade Show will provide plenty of room to engage with exhibitors, listen to educational sessions, and enjoy entertainment and daily receptions. In addition, the cattle industry will be hard at work guiding both Beef Checkoff and NCBA policy programs. The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, the Cattlemen’s Beef Board, American National CattleWomen, CattleFax and National Cattlemen’s Foundation will hold annual meetings during the event.

Getting to Nashville is easy with discounted flights on United, a registration payment plan, and free Thursday registration for FFA and 4-H members. Cattle producers attending CattleCon 2026 are also eligible to apply for the Rancher Resilience Grant, which provides reimbursement for registration and up to three nights hotel. For more information and to apply, visit https://www.ncba.org/education-resources/rancher-resilience-grant .

Boot scootin’ boogie over to convention.ncba.org to register and reserve housing today.