Register today for Colorado Cattlemen’s Association’s 2020 Annual Convention

Registration is open for Colorado Cattlemen’s Association’s 2020 Annual Convention, which will be held later this summer on Thursday, July 30 – Saturday, Aug. 1 at the Colorado Springs Marriott. The three-day event will be full of educational information, networking, knowledgeable speakers, social media training, a cattle and beef pricing complex listening session, beef tastings, live music and is also the perfect opportunity to reconnect as an industry.

However, in order to proceed with planning the event it is critical that you register as soon as possible! Now more than ever, it is important to look toward the future, and it is imperative to return to a sense of normalcy with a full house of grassroots policy and CCA membership in attendance. The safety and health of our members and the greater beef industry is our top priority. We are committed to making the event even more special once we are able to gather again safely — but in order to plan such a memorable event, we must feel confident that our members will attend.

We are all eager to get back to business as an industry, and CCA’s Annual Convention is just the event to bring us together again. Of course, we will continue to follow and adjust accordingly, and will take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety and health of our attendees. If you plan to attend, please don’t wait to register! And in the unfortunate circumstance that the CCA 2020 Annual Convention is cancelled, we will issue full refunds.

For more information and to register, please visit CCA’s website, or contact the office at (303) 431-6422. CCA is also accepting sponsors and trade show vendors for the event. Please contact Sarah Dideriksen at the CCA office to reserve your spot today! Sponsorship and trade show forms can also be found on CCA’s website. We can’t wait to see you later this summer in the Springs!