Registration for UW Extension’s 2025 Ranch Camp open through April 4

Ranch Camp participants, instructors and cowboys from the Padlock Ranch work together to process calves. Photo courtesy University of Wyoming Extension

2024 Ranch Camp

SAVERY, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming Extension will offer its fifth annual Wyoming Ranch Camp June 9-13 at the Ladder Ranch in Carbon County.

Taught by UW Extension personnel and local producers, the five-day camp is geared toward current and aspiring ranchers ages 18 and up. Ag professionals, including teachers and FFA advisers, are also welcome to attend.

“Ranch Camp is designed to help train the future ranch managers of Wyoming in a hands-on capacity,” said McKenna Julian, UW Extension educator and co-organizer of the program. “It’s tailored to issues specific to Wyoming ag.”

From livestock genetics and soil ecology to ranch economics and human resources, Ranch Camp introduces a multidisciplinary approach to managing agricultural operations in Wyoming. The program balances seminar-based learning with hands-on activities like cattle branding, sheep docking, soil sampling and range evaluation.

“We had experts of all fields — some of the best researchers, some of the best people in their field — coming out and discussing problems and ways we could fix things in all kinds of situations,” said a 2024 participant.

RANCH PLAN

Throughout the week, Ranch Camp attendees collaborate with their peers to create a ranch plan tailored to their host ranch. The program culminates in a presentation of each group’s plan to a panel of judges, including the owners of Ladder Ranch, industry partners and a county commissioner.

Prior experience with ranching, while helpful, is not required. “I would recommend anybody try it, whether you have ranching experience or not,” said a 2024 participant. “It really doesn’t matter — you just bring thoughts to the table and learn new things every day.”

Ranch Camp alumni have gone on to launch their own businesses, diversify their family operations and pursue careers in the ag industry, including as Extension educators.

“I learned things I’ll take back that I’ll use the rest of my life,” said a past participant.

To apply, visit https://bit.ly/wy-ranch-camp-app-25 and complete the online application form by Friday, April 4. The cost is $200 per student, meals and lodging included. Full scholarships are available.

Contact Julian at mbrinton@uwyo.edu or (307) 828-4093 with questions. Inquiries regarding sponsoring or hosting future Ranch Camp events can be directed to Julian as well.