Registration is open for BIF’s Genetic Prediction Workshop

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Beef Improvement Federation will host a Genetic Prediction Workshop in Kansas City, Mo., Dec. 18-20, 2023, at the Embassy Suites Kansas City Airport.

The conference is designed to give academic and research scientists, extension specialists, allied industry, and breed association leadership and technical staff a forum to discuss the latest developments in beef cattle genetic evaluation strategies and plot the future course.

The implementation of genomics sequence data in national cattle evaluation systems will be the focus of discussion. Speakers will highlight their experiences, status and challenges of DNA sequence data as a source of genomic information for genetic evaluation at several major U.S. breed associations and genomic companies. Researchers will discuss challenges faced in producing, storing, accessing and implementing sequence data in national cattle evaluation systems. Lastly, a section of the program will focus on novel approaches to access additional animal phenotypes from commercial cattle populations for genetic improvement systems.

The annual BIF Symposium focuses a large portion of the program to educational programming geared to enhance the skill sets of seedstock and commercial producers. The Genetic Prediction Workshop is designed to facilitate an in-depth and highly technical dialog among attendees to chart a course for the work to be undertaken during the next five years.

A USDA multi-state project (NCERA-225) focused on implementation and strategies for national beef cattle genetic evaluation will meet prior to the Genetic Prediction Workshop on Monday evening. This meeting will feature brief station reports and a business meeting.

Registration for the BIF Genetic Prediction Workshop is $180 and includes lunch and dinner on Tuesday and breaks during the conference. For NCERA committee members, there is no additional charge, but registration is required. Attendees must preregister for the events by Monday Dec. 8, 2023. Online registration and the schedule is available at BeefImprovement.org/23geneticpredictionworkshop.

A room block is available through Nov. 27 at the Embassy Suites Kansas City Airport. A link to make hotel reservations is available at BeefImprovement.org/23geneticpredictionworkshop.

For more information about the BIF Genetic Prediction Workshop or the NCERA-225 meeting, please contact Bob Weaber at bweaber@k-state.edu .