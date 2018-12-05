Registration is open for CCA’s 2019 Mid-Winter Conference

Registration is now open for Colorado Cattlemen's Association's 2019 Mid-Winter Conference, which will be held on Jan. 21-23, 2019 at the Renaissance Hotel in Denver.

The 2019 Mid-Winter Conference will be a full two days of meetings, luncheons, rodeos, education and fun. Tuesday and Wednesday will both begin with a half day of CCA committee meetings. The discussion in CCA's 11 different steering committees will include topics and issues affecting every aspect of Colorado's beef industry. Tuesday, CCA members will travel downtown to have our Legislative Lunch with a majority of the state's legislators. After lunch, we join in the Old Supreme Court Chambers inside the Capitol with our lobbyist and invited legislators to review CCA's tracking list and current legislative issues. Wednesday's schedule will include the CCA Business Session, and lunch. Then we travel to the NWSS for the Commercial Female Sale followed by Cattlemen's Night at the PRCA Rodeo. A full schedule and registration form will also be in the December issue of the Cattle Guard, which will hit mail boxes next week.

We are currently accepting sponsors and vendors for our trade show. Booth space is limited, so contact Sarah Smith at the CCA office to reserve your spot. You can also find the sponsorship and trade show forms on our website at https://www.coloradocattle.org/mid-wintersponsors.aspx.