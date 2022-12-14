Registration is open for CCA’s 2023 Mid-Winter Conference

ARVADA, Colo. — Registration is now open for Colorado Cattlemen’s Association’s 2023 Mid-Winter Conference, which will be held on Jan. 16-17th at the Renaissance Denver Central Park hotel in Denver.

The 2023 Mid-Winter Conference will kick off on Jan. 16 with CCA’s board of directors meeting, as well as board meetings for both Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust and Colorado CattleWomen. That evening, join CCA leadership and staff at the CCA President’s reception for networking and socializing.

Tuesday, Jan. 17, will be a full day, starting with CCA’s 10 different steering committees meetings in the morning, which will facilitate important discussions about topics and issues affecting every aspect of Colorado’s beef industry. During Tuesday’s lunch, CCA will host its business meeting and recognize several award winners. CCA will facilitate a visit to the Capitol in the afternoon and then legislators are invited to join for a reception and banquet that evening. It is of particular importance that you participate in our evening activities on Tuesday with your elected officials to make connections and share in productive dialogue about the upcoming year.

To register, please visit the CCA website or call the CCA office at (303) 431-6422. CCA also has a discounted room block at the Renaissance hotel for our conference attendees. For more information on the conference, visit http://www.coloradocattle.org/mid-winter-conference .

Thanks to the sponsors who have already signed on to support CCA and its members. There are sponsorship opportunities available and opportunities to connect with beef producers and industry leaders. Please contact Sarah Dideriksen, sarah@coloradocattle.org , for more information about the best ways to showcase your business while supporting CCA.

After a great 2022 Annual Convention, we are looking forward to continuing to engage with members and the broader industry in January.