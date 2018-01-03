Registration is open for the 2018 Women in Agriculture Conference

LINCOLN, Neb. — Women in the agricultural industry looking to improve their business management skills are encouraged to register for the 2018 Women in Agriculture Conference organized by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The conference is Feb. 22-23 at the Holiday Inn Convention Center, 110 S. Second Ave. in Kearney.

The conference, one of the longest-running of its kind, allows women to network, attend workshops and gain knowledge to help them support their farms and ranches. The 2018 theme is "Growing Our Future, Valuing Our Traditions."

The conference, which runs from 9:15 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 22 and 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 23, includes more than 30 workshops focusing on financial, market, production, human and legal risk.

Participants can hear from Ruth Hambleton, the founder of Annie's Project, who will speak on empowering and educating women producers; Ann Finkner, Farm Credit Services of America senior vice president and chief administrative officer, who will share resources to help women recharge while dealing with complexity, stress and multi-tasking; and Leslie McCuiston, America's 2017 Pig Farmer of the Year, who will share her story.

Registration is available at http://wia.unl.edu. Paper registration forms can be requested by calling (402) 472-1576. More information on the conference, including a full schedule, is available at the website.

Registration is $125 by Feb. 4 and $150 after that. Fees include workshop materials, registration, meals and breaks. Students attending a four-year college, two-year college or vocational/technical school can apply for a scholarship, as can 4-H and FFA members.

Recommended Stories For You

The conference is hosted by Nebraska Extension and the Department of Agricultural Economics at Nebraska.