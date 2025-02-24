Registration now open for 2025 Water for Food Global Conference

LINCOLN, Neb. — Registration is now open for the 2025 Water for Food Global Conference, held by the Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute at the University of Nebraska. Themed, “A Resilient Future: Water and Food for All,” it will center around working to solve one of the world’s most pressing issues — feeding a growing planet while preserving our precious natural resources.

The five-day conference boasts its location in Lincoln, Neb., as a living laboratory of agricultural and water research atop the vast Great Plains Aquifer. Held April 28-May 2, 2025 at Nebraska Innovation Campus, the event convenes 400 leading experts and organizations from around the globe to explore research, expand technologies and share relevant knowledge in water and food security.

Join a global conversation with leading experts as we explore:

Water management for high-productivity commercial agriculture

Smallholder agricultural water management

Environmental and human health in agricultural systems

Participating organizations include the African Union Commission, Bayer, Catholic Relief Services, CIMMYT, the International Food Policy Research Institute, the International Water Management Institute, LI-COR, Mercy Corps, the National Drought Mitigation Center, NOAA, Scoular, Valmont Industries, Lindsay Corporation, the Nebraska Corn Board, Midwest Dairy Association, The Combine, The Nature Conservancy, UNCCD, the World Bank and several universities.

Experts and practitioners in global food and water security will share research results, case studies and perspectives on how to achieve improved water use in agriculture and increase productivity at a variety of scales. In addition to engaging seminar sessions, the conference also includes field visits and research site tours for attendees to meet local producers and researchers and experience the knowledge firsthand.

Register for either in-person or virtual attendance at: https://waterforfood.nebraska.edu/explore-our-conferences/2025-water-for-food-global-conference/registration .