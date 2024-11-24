Registration open for 2025 Commodity Classic in Denver

Online registration and housing for the 2025 Commodity Classic is open. America’s largest farmer-led agricultural and educational experience will be held Sunday, March 2 through Tuesday, March 4 in Denver.

Following record-breaking events in Orlando and Houston, Commodity Classic will visit Denver for the first time in 2025. “Elevating Excellence in Agriculture” will feature a robust schedule of over 30 educational sessions, inspiring speakers, the opportunity to network with thousands of farmers from across the nation, unique tours in and around Denver, and a trade show with over 500,000 square feet of exhibit space featuring the latest technology, equipment, and innovation.

“This show has only gotten bigger and better in recent years, and we’re excited to visit Denver for the first time in 2025,” said Rob Schaffer, an Illinois farmer, ASA board member, and co-chair of the 2025 Commodity Classic. “Holding two record-breaking events in 2023 and 2024 tells us: farmers know Commodity Classic is the best place to find the latest and greatest in farming. Our exhibitors know this too, and we currently have more than 400 companies who are eager to connect with our attendees.”

“Farmers love finding ways to improve their operation,” added Deb Gangwish, a Nebraska farmer, NCGA member, and co-chair of the 2025 Commodity Classic. “Commodity Classic is the place to find relevant education, the latest farming technologies, and to network with other progressive growers from across the country.”

To register, reserve hotel rooms, get on the list for email updates, and sign up for optional tours in and around Denver, visit CommodityClassic.com . A list of exhibiting companies, a map of the trade show floor, and details on educational sessions and special events can be found online. The website will be updated as details are finalized.