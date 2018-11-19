Registration open for six-week education course for women in ag

LINCOLN, Neb. – Women involved in agricultural production and management or who are interested in learning more about ag business are encouraged to attend Annie's Project, a six-week educational course set to begin Jan. 28 in the Farm Credit Services of America Sale Barn Conference Room, 4101 N. Sixth St. in Beatrice, Neb. Annie's Project is a discussion-based workshop bringing women in agriculture together to learn from experts in production, financial management, human resources, marketing and the legal field.

Annie's Project workshops aim is to help women become better business partners or sole operators through networking and by managing and organizing critical information. Annie's Project courses have successfully reached more than 9,000 women in 33 states.

"There's plenty of time for questions, sharing, reacting and connecting with presenters and fellow participants," said Jessica Jones, extension educator and project organizer. "It's a relaxed, fun and dynamic way to learn, grow and meet other women."

In addition to Jones, Nebraska Extension educators Austin Duerfeldt and Glennis McClure are organizing the workshops. Sponsors include Farm Credit Services of America, First State Bank, and the Southeast Community College agricultural program. Additional sponsors are welcome.

Space is limited to 20 participants, so early registration is encouraged. The cost for the course is $75 per person, which includes a workbook and support materials for all sessions. A light dinner will be served before each class at 5:30 p.m.

To register, visit https://www.regonline.com/anniesproject-beatrice.

For more information, contact the Gage County Extension Office at (402) 223-1384 or gage-county@unl.edu, or Austin Duerfeldt at aduerfeldt@unl.edu. More information also can be found at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln Women in Agriculture website at https://wia.unl.edu/anniesproject and on the Annie's Project website at https://www.anniesproject.org.