Registration open for the 2024 Angus Convention in Fort Worth

The American Angus Association® heads to Fort Worth for the 2024 Angus Convention, Nov. 1-4. Courtesy American Angus Association

Convention

What better place to explore the future of the Angus breed than in a city built by the cattle industry. The American Angus Association is headed to Fort Worth for the 2024 Angus Convention, Nov. 1-4 . Cowtown will serve as a fitting backdrop to drive innovation, explore and shape the future of the Angus breed, and engage in education and conversation.

“We are looking forward to being back in Fort Worth for Angus Convention this November,” said Caitlyn Brandt, director of events and junior activities for the American Angus Association. “Cowtown certainly attracts cattlemen and women from across the country along with allied industry members.”

The event will kick off in a “Welcome to Texas” fashion with the National Angus Tour and Beef Blitz on Friday, Nov. 1. These ticketed events immerse attendees in the local industry.

National Angus Tour

Explore the Texas countryside, visit local businesses making big industry impacts, and catch up with fellow producers. Stops include Cox Ranch, Vytelle Corporate Laboratory and Teskey’s Western Store.

Beef Blitz

Spend the day with Certified Angus Beef and get a behind-the-scenes look at the foodservice and retail world, showing how progressive technology and merchandising offer consumers the best eating experience with the best Angus beef.

The stellar lineup continues through the weekend with general sessions focused on providing producers with unique perspectives and a little food for thought to take back to the ranch.

Opening Session

Disruptive and Un-Traditional Marketing with Branding and Relationship expert Scott Scratten

The ability to build relationships and be heard by your market has never been greater, but it is overwhelming to determine what tools to use. This entertaining and thought-provoking talk covers both online and offline methods of staying in front of your target audience so that when they have the need to buy, they choose you.

Genetic Symposium

The Genetic Key: Revolutionizing Animal Health in Beef Cattle through Genetics

How can genetics play a role in addressing health challenges in beef cattle? From hereditary diseases to resilience against environmental stressors, we will explore advancements made in other species and how genetic advancements could transform the landscape of beef cattle management. Discover how harnessing genetic insights can not only mitigate health issues but also enhance productivity, sustainability, and profitability within the beef industry.

Inspirational Session

No Bad Days with Hunter Pinke

How to live the rest of your life without having another bad day. After becoming a paraplegic in a skiing accident, Hunter was told he would have good days and bad days. He decided differently. Hunter shares the real source of joy and the truths that can get you through any tough day.

A pillar of the annual convention, Angus University educational sessions will drive conversation around marketing, herd rebuilding, diversification and succession planning.

Angus Media Marketing Summit

Back by popular demand, the Angus Media Marketing Summit will help you reach new customers, tell your story, and leverage the right tools to get the job done. Angus Media’s team of experts will help you think about marketing from a new perspective — offering strategies to turn minor adjustments into major gains.

Herd Rebuilding

Traditionally, herd rebuilding has allowed the cattle industry to make significant genetic gains. Do you have a road map to ensure your operation can capitalize on the opportunity?

Diversification

New revenue streams can allow space for younger generations to come home to the operation or provide the security to take risks where you otherwise wouldn’t.

Explore the possibilities with experts in a variety of ranch-adjacent opportunities.

Succession Planning

Planning for life after the ranch can be a hard conversation to start. Let’s start it together — with simple steps to help you explore the options, choose the right one for your family, and lay the groundwork to create peace of mind.

Angus Convention is not just for association members. Texas Regional Manager Radale Tiner encourages local producers to take advantage of the resources coming to their backyard.

“This is a great opportunity for both registered & commercial producers in Texas to learn more about innovations in our industry,” said Tiner. “It is also a great networking opportunity to share a bit about the great things we have going on in the state’s beef industry.”

All members are welcome to invite commercial customers to take part in the convention, connect with fellow ranchers and attend the educational session. Angus University will host an additional session focused on commercial operations.

Capturing Value: Commercial Cattlemen’s Session

Take an in-depth look at a rapidly evolving marketplace and how AngusLinkSM may be your missing link to capturing added value.

Between educational sessions, we will celebrate the accomplishments of producers who have helped move the breed forward, elect the next board of directors, discuss the state and future of the American Angus Association and explore new industry innovations at the trade show.

Join your Angus Family in Fort Worth. Together we celebrate tradition and explore innovation.

Early bird pricing is available through July 31. Register today at https://na.eventscloud.com/ereg/index.php?eventid=792335&.