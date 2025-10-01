Registration open for the 2025 Angus Convention in Kansas City

The 2025 Angus Convention is Kansas City bound. This fall, cattle producers of all types will head to the Midwest metropolis known as the Heart of America with a shared purpose — to connect with fellow cattlemen and women, expand industry knowledge and take part in conversations that drive breed progress.

This year’s condensed schedule, Friday, Oct. 31 to Sunday, Nov. 2 , is an effort to better meet the needs of busy producers who have asked to reduce the time commitment to attend the annual event. The new schedule will also make it easier for all convention goers to be in the same hotel-event venue space year over year.

“We know that one of the best parts of Angus Convention is catching up with friends from across the country. In years’ past, that has required people to jump between multiple hotel lobbies and back and forth from event space to event space,” said Catilyn Brandt, director of events and junior activities for the American Angus Association. “We are excited to bring everyone together under one roof and expand the opportunities to connect in a more intimate setting.”

The Kansas City Downtown Marriott will host the main stage events, Angus University sessions, cocktail hours and the newest addition — the Industry Showcase. Located just outside the main ballroom, the Industry Showcase will offer cattle producers a chance to connect with industry partners between sessions. This change will save travel time between event spaces and allow attendees to focus on what’s important – meaningful conversation.

MAJOR EVENTS



Friday, Oct. 31: Tours, Candidate Forum, Opening Session, Welcome Reception and Candidate Reception

Tours, Candidate Forum, Opening Session, Welcome Reception and Candidate Reception Saturday, Nov. 1: Genetic Symposium, Angus University Sessions, Caucuses and Awards Dinner

Genetic Symposium, Angus University Sessions, Caucuses and Awards Dinner Sunday, Nov. 2: Auxiliary Breakfast, General Session and Convention of Delegates



Event favorites, the National Angus Tour and Beef Blitz offer attendees the chance to see a segment of the industry different from their own. Whether it is understanding the unique environmental challenges of grazing cattle in the prairies of Kansas or delivering quality beef to customers in the BBQ Capital of the World — these pre-convention tours provide context and perspective for all who take part.



This year, the American Angus Association will host an open house with tours of the office in Saint Joseph, Mo., on Friday, Oct. 31 and Monday, Nov. 3. Just 55 minutes north of downtown Kansas City, the association invites members to tour the building, meet the staff supporting the services, resources and tools available to members, and take-in the newly completed Angus History Timeline; a project designed to capture and preserve the milestones that make up the Angus story.



EDUCATIONAL SESSIONS



Our main stage will offer thought-provoking sessions focused on where the breed is today and what breed progress looks like in all types of Angus operations. Angus Convention is excited to welcome Randy Blach, CEO of CattleFax, to the main stage. Blach will set the tone of the event as part of our opening session on Friday evening.



Another annual highlight, the Genetic Symposium will kick off Saturday morning’s sessions with a dynamic discussion on the future of phenotyping. Are there technologies out there that can make data collection easier? What about the traits that cannot be tracked through the seedstock industry? How do current tools support both the cow-calf producer’s need to build a herd of functional females while still driving demand for a consumer eating experience? Angus Genetics Inc. President Kelli Retallick-Riley will lead a panel discussion exploring those questions following presentations by several industry experts.



Saturday, Angus University breakout sessions will offer attendees a chance to expand their knowledge in the areas that interest them most. Session topics include leveraging Angus genetics for profitability, balancing maternal and terminal traits and marketing for sale day.



Between educational sessions, Angus Convention will focus on celebrating the accomplishments of producers who have helped move the breed forward, conducting business and electing the next board of directors during the annual Convention of Delegates. Discover all Angus Convention has to offer and register at angusconvention.com .