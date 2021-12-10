Reid receives American Agri-Women LEAVEN Award

PHOENIX — American Agri-Women presented the LEAVEN Award, its highest honor for members, to Janell Reid of Colorado Agri-Women at its 2021 National Convention held recently in Phoenix.

Though raised around agriculture and active in 4-H, Janell’s involvement intensified when she married her husband John and joined the family ranch in eastern Colorado. The family operation, Reid Cattle Company, has raised commercial and registered cattle, including seed stock bulls for commercial cattle producers, for four generations on Colorado’s eastern plains.

Reid is a founding member of Colorado Agri-Women and has served as past president of the American Agri-Women Foundation board, AAW nominating committee member, and the AAW beef commodity group. In addition to her involvement with CAW and AAW, Reid played an instrumental role in forming and serving as a board member for Colorado Independent Cattle Growers Association, remaining involved today as membership coordinator. She is involved in numerous local and regional agriculture groups, including local FFA advisory committees, countless 4-H leader roles, the Lincoln County (Colorado) 4-H Foundation, and numerous political party roles and campaigns.

Reid is a tireless advocate for private property rights, maintaining an independent and thriving beef industry, and preserving Western heritage. Reid, a quiet but persuasive leader, believes that the best way to build an organization is working at the ground level. Her efforts have strengthened countless leaders and teams in AAW and beyond.

AAW presents the LEAVEN AWARD to those persons who, to an extraordinary degree, have acted as “leaven,” a truly feminine concept since “lady” means giver of bread. “Leaven” (yeast) is a small element that can interact and influence everything around it. It permeates and raises the elements it’s mixed with. Leaven multiplies its effectiveness for good.