Reinforcing supply chains in The Beef State

As the top-ranked state for commercial cattle slaughter and the nation’s top beef exporter, Nebraska has long earned the title “The Beef State.” In fact, 58 percent of the total value of state’s agricultural production originates from livestock. This rich heritage of excellence in the cattle industry is worth celebrating and upholding. It also provides an extraordinary foundation for growth and advancement.

Recently I was able to offer my congratulations at the ceremonial ribbon-cutting for the new Sustainable Beef processing plant in North Platte. A major step forward for Nebraska’s world-leading beef industry, the opening of this state-of-the-art facility is projected to drive $1.2 billion in economic activity annually, benefiting communities and families across our state.

The Third District ranks first in the nation for cattle inventory. Yet, in recent years COVID-19, fires, lost processing infrastructure, and other disruptions have exposed vulnerabilities in our supply chain. As a new competitive option to get product to market, the Sustainable Beef project will enhance the ability of our hardworking cattlemen to get the best price for their beef and enable producers to get their product to eager consumers.

Beef eaters at home and abroad recognize our high-quality product, and we must continue to strengthen our supply chains and fight for greater access to international markets. Much of my work in Washington centers around cultivating a broader understanding of the value of agricultural trade and our hardworking producers’ capacity to feed consumers around the globe.

International market access is critical for a strong economic future. America’s outstanding producers raise and grow more than we need domestically and consumers in other countries know and prefer the quality of our products. In Nebraska, every $1 in agricultural exports generates $1.09 in additional economic activity for the state.

To eliminate barriers to trade, the United States must continue to set a high bar for science-driven, risk-based standards in agricultural trade. In a Ways and Means Trade Subcommittee hearing I chaired recently, we discussed unjustified barriers to U.S. products which contribute to trade imbalances. For example, in the last 20 years Australia has sold nearly $29 billion in beef to the United States, while American fresh beef exports have been denied access.

When given a level playing field, American agriculture can compete with anyone, but for too long we haven’t held our partners accountable. To address this, I am a cosponsor of the Agriculture Export Promotion Act which would increase investment in the Market Access Program and the Foreign Market Development Cooperator Program. Between 1977 and 2019 such export promotion programs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture have generated a $24.50 return for every $1 invested.

Nebraskans are a pioneering people. The innovative business and industry practices of the Sustainable Beef project show why the people of our state are the best in the world at what they do. We also know how to come together to achieve great things. An accomplishment like this is years in the making and doesn’t happen without extraordinary teamwork and leadership. It’s a testament to the importance of listening to consumer demand and meeting it through thoughtful collaboration throughout the supply chain. I will continue to advance policy to reinforce and expand opportunities for our world-class beef industry.