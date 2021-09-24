Reinke recognizes Alliance Irrigation Technicians with PLUS Program Longevity Award

DESHLER, Neb. — Reinke Manufacturing, a global leader in irrigation systems and technology, has recognized Alliance Irrigation in Kersey’s Brandon Aagesen and Clint Bate with five-year PLUS Program Longevity Awards. Aagesen and Bate received the award in recognition of their dedication to maintaining a PLUS Program certification for five years.

The Reinke PLUS (Proven Leaders in Unmatched Service) Program is a service training program that’s offered to full-service Reinke dealers and includes a series of six courses and a testing process that qualifies them as a PLUS or Platinum PLUS certified technician.

“At Reinke, our mission is to exceed our customers’ expectations of quality, service and innovation,” said Jennifer Craig, technical training and documentation administrator for Reinke. “By dedicating themselves to continuous training, Aagesen and Bate have shown that they are ready to serve the growers in their area. Maintaining this level of certification for five years is a big accomplishment and Reinke is proud to honor their commitment as they continue to care of our systems and customers.”

To maintain certification, 16 service training credits must be earned each year either through online or in-class training. Certified Reinke PLUS and Platinum PLUS technicians are trained to deliver the most advanced technical service and support to customers.

With hundreds of dealers in more than 40 countries, Reinke Manufacturing is the world’s largest privately held manufacturer of center pivot and lateral move irrigation systems. Family owned since 1954 and headquartered in Deshler, Neb., Reinke develops products and technology designed to increase agriculture production while providing labor savings and environmental efficiencies. Reinke is a continued leader in industry advancements as the first to incorporate GPS, satellite-based communications, and touchscreen panel capabilities into mechanized irrigation system management. For more information on Reinke or to locate a dealership, visit Reinke.com.