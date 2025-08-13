Reiste is lone man on Caldwell Night Rodeo’s bull riding leaderboard

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Linden, Iowa’s Trevor Reiste was the lone man to cover a bull for 8 seconds at the first performance of the Caldwell Night Rodeo. The two-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier rode the Powder River Rodeo bull named Peanut for 92.5 points to take the early lead at the D&B Supply Arena. Caldwell Night Rodeo by Hailey Rae

CALDWELL, Idaho — The 101st Caldwell Night Rodeo kicked off with a big bang at the D&B Supply Arena on Tuesday night.

A full slate of bull riders saw the animal athletes rising to the occasion and in spite of solid efforts by the competitors it was definitely the bulls that won. Trevor Reiste from Linden, Iowa refused to come off before the 8 seconds were up. Powder River Rodeo’s bull named Peanut did everything he could to get Reiste on the dirt.

When the judges added up their scores, Reiste had an 92.5-point score by his name, one of the highest of his career and the highest he has received in 2025. His success here could have a big impact on his year. He is currently 24th in the world standings and has some ground to make up to be among the top 15 that qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in December where world champions are crowned. Reiste has made that trip twice before and is working for another.

Hoping to compete for his first gold buckle is Holden Myers from Van, Texas. The 26-year-old steer wrestler was 19th in the world before the rodeo here. He moved into first place with a 4.0-second run and will be among the competitors vying for a championship here on Saturday night.

Myers is a multi-generational rodeo competitor whose grandfather, Butch Myers, and father, Rope Myers, both have earned gold buckles in the steer wrestling. Holden Myers’ lead here may not hold through the next three performances, but it is unlikely there will be 12 competitors who will have times under four seconds to move him out of contention for a Caldwell Night Rodeo championship.

Wednesday night’s rodeo will see a new slate of competitors having their first opportunity to ride in front of the famed Rowdies and Civies. They are all trying to be among the best 12 in their respective events here who will compete Saturday night.

Action gets underway at the D&B Supply Arena at 8 p.m. The second performance is dedicated to the Man Up Crusade and fans are encouraged to wear purple to take a stand against domestic violence.

The following are unofficial results from the Caldwell Night Rodeo.

The following are unofficial results after the first performance of the Caldwell Night Rodeo.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Holden Myers, Van, Texas, 4.0 seconds. 2, Kyle Irwin, Westville, Fla., 4.1 seconds. 3, Bridger Anderon, Carrington, N.D., 4.2, 4, (tie) Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., and Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas, 4.3 each. 6, (tie) Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, S.D. and Mike McGinn, Haines, Ore., 4.5 each.

Team Roping: 1, Devon Johnson, Red Oak, Texas, and Zane Pratt, Congress, Ariz., 4.3 seconds. 2, Dawson and Dillon Graham, Wainwright, Alberta, 4.4. 3, Cole Eiguren, Fruitland, Idaho, and Breck Ward, Jerome, Idaho, 4.7. 4, Cyle Denison, Iowa, La., and Lane Mitchell, Bolivar, Tenn., 4.8. 5, Travis Whitlow, San Tan Valley, Ariz., and Tyler Whitlow, Kimberly, Idaho, 5.0. 6, James Arviso, Seba Dalkai, Ariz., and Logan Moore, Dublin, Texas, 5.1.

Breakaway Roping: 1, (tie) Bradi Good, Abilene, Texas, and Joey Williams, Volberg, Mont., 2.7 seconds each. 3, Aubryn Bedke, Oakley, Idaho, 2.9. 4, Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, S.D., 2.9. 5, (tie) Martha Angelone, Stephenville, Texas; Brittany Truman, Parma, Idaho; Carly Christian, Oakley, Idaho; and Rheagan Cotton, Fairfield, Texas, 3.0.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Tyson Durfey, Brock, Texas, 8.1 seconds. 2, Hagen Houck, Henrietta, Texas, 8.6. 3, Preston Pederson, Hermiston, Ore., 8.9. 4, Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., 9.1. 5, Brey Yore, Rupert, Idaho and Tom Crouse, Gallatin, Mo., 9.2 each.

Barrel Racing: 1, Anita Ellis, Blackfoot, Idaho, 16.83 seconds. 2, Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 16.94. 3, Katie Halbert, Port Lavaca, Texas, 16.96. 4, Tayla Moeykens, Three Forks, Mont., 17.01. 5, Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas, 17.06. 6, Katelyn Scott, Odessa, Texas, 17.07.