Relieve your stress … with free alpaca yoga

DENVER – The Alpaca Owners Association is offering a free hour-long yoga class with a group of alpacas at the AOA National Alpaca Show sponsored by Red Granite Ranch. The class will take place at the National Western Complex on Saturday, March 16 at noon.

The class is open to participants of all ages and yoga levels. Children ages 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Please bring your own mat.

The Alpaca Yoga class is free and open to the first 50 participants to register. To reserve a spot, visit http://www.alpacainfo.com/nationals/about or call (402) 437-8484.

Free up your time after class because alpacas will be available to meet at the show's free alpaca selfie booth.

The Alpaca Owners Association, Inc. National Alpaca Show sponsored by Red Granite Ranch is the premiere alpaca event of the year.

Hours for this free event are:

Friday, March 15 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 16 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 17 8 a.m. – Noon

Alpacas from across the country will also be featured in the show ring competition. The show will be comprised of classes judging conformation and fleece quality in many categories for both Suri and Huacaya alpacas.

Dozens of vendors and farm displays will sell the latest alpaca fashions and hand-crafted items.

For more information about the Alpaca Owners Association or the AOA National Show sponsored by Red Granite Ranch, visit http://www.alpacanationals.com.