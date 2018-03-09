Remaining TPP countries sign deal

The same day President Donald Trump announced tariffs on steel and aluminum, the 11 remaining countries in the Trans Pacific Partnership signed a deal to reduce trade barriers among those countries, NPR reported.

Under President Barack Obama, the United States led the coalition to develop the TPP, but Trump withdrew from the pact shortly after becoming president.

U.S. Wheat Associates said Wednesday the United States should rejoin the TPP — now known as the the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership — to "save" U.S. access to the Japanese wheat market because wheat from Australia and Canada will be cheaper under the agreement.