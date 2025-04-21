Remote Pilot Exam Prep Course offered in Scottsbluff on April 25

Dirk Charlson, right, Nebraska Extension educator, discusses drone flying with Jesse Fulton at a previous pilot prep course in Scottsbluff. Photo by Chabella Guzman

Nebraska Extension will offer the Part 107 Remote Exam Prep Course on Friday, April 25, at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research, Extension, and Education Center in Scottsbluff. The course is a valuable educational opportunity for anyone interested in flying drones for commercial or public applications, including emergency management, law enforcement, real estate and land management, photography and agriculture.

If you plan to be an agricultural spray drone pilot, Part 107 Remote Pilot Certificate is an important step towards that goal. The course does not specifically address spray drone regulations, but you will gain all the knowledge needed to pass the Part 107 drone exam.

Online pre-registration is required. The course registration fee is $275. Discounts are available to eligible students and educators who complete an online application .

For further details or questions, contact Dirk Charlson at (402) 460-0742.