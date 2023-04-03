Remote rural counties continue to lose population

The rural population in the United States as a whole grew slightly in 2022, but remote rural counties continue to decline, according to a map released by the Census Bureau on Thursday.

In an analysis, The Daily Yonder noted that the data showed that the nation’s rural population grew slightly last year, reversing the historic losses in nonmetropolitan population in the 2010s, but rural counties located farthest from cities saw a slight decline in population.

Percent Change in County Population: July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2022. Green indicates population growth, with darkest green an increase of 5% or more. Tan and dark orange indicate areas of population loss, with tan areas reporting up to 2.49% loss, and dark orange areas losses of 2.5% or more. Yellow indicates no change. Graphic courtesy U.S. Census Bureau

“Rural regions with noticeable population loss or stagnation include the Mississippi Delta, New York, Appalachia from East Kentucky to New York, and portions of the Great Plains from Texas to North Dakota,” The Daily Yonder said.

In its analysis, the Census Bureau focused on changes in large metropolitan counties and in towns that have colleges and universities, and did not make any comment on the rural counties that lost population.

A Census Bureau spokesperson told The Hagstrom Report, “There are many reasons for population fluctuations within a specific geography, many of which the Census Bureau does not collect data, so we will not speculate why a population fluctuates, only that it does.”

“We did see a trend of population gains within counties that have colleges and universities — these are not just large urban counties, but smaller counties as well. We made a general statement about the trend we see in these counties but it wasn’t possible to comment on the population variances within each of the 3,144 counties.”

The Census Bureau analysis said Los Angeles, Chicago and the outer boroughs of New York City continued to decline in population, but that the Manhattan Island section of New York City had a slight net domestic migration of 2,908 this year, a sharp turnaround from net domestic outmigration of — 98,566 the prior year.

Meanwhile San Francisco had net domestic outmigration of —9,421 in 2022, compared to — 57,611 the prior year and Seattle had net domestic outmigration of — 16,035 in 2022, compared to — 37,655 in 2021.

The analysis also pointed out that cities in the South and the West had the highest growth rates.

To see a larger version of the map, go to https://www.census.gov/content/dam/Census/library/visualizations/2023/comm/percent-change-in-county-population.pdf .