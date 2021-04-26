Reno welcomes BFI Week in June

PHOENIX, Ariz. — The good news out of Nevada for professional team ropers is the state has announced it can hold the 2021 Reno Rodeo. BFI owners plan to simply build on the momentum of their March event in Guthrie, Okla., to again host “the most anticipated Monday of the year” in Reno this June.

“We wouldn’t even have entertained the idea of moving the BFI if the Reno Rodeo hadn’t been cancelled last year,” said BFI co-owner Daren Peterson, who was forced to relocate to Guthrie’s Lazy E Arena in order to have a 2020 BFI. “Last October when we met with Nevada officials, there was a 25 percent chance it would happen this summer, and as of March 1 there was only a 50 percent chance, so we took the guaranteed venue this spring, too.”

Last time the BFI was held in Reno, Jr. Dees and Lane Siggins were the champs to the tune of $120,000, and amateur ropers Mark Smith and Jody Higgins teamed up to take home $200,000. In 2019, combined, the Reno Rodeo, Wrangler BFI Week and World Series competitions off-site brought the collective athlete purse in Reno that week to roughly $3.75 million.

“We are so looking forward to bringing this prestigious event back to Reno,” said Peterson. “The BFI Reno format will be the same where horsemanship will play a major role along with seeing these incredible horses over that long score. We are glad the rodeo was finally able to happen, and we’ll offer team roping fans a great show and fun cowboy auction, plus give ropers a big payout and prizeline. The BFI has been intertwined with Reno for 34 years and we love our relationship not only with the Reno Rodeo, but also with our host hotel, the Silver Legacy Resort & Casino.”

This June, BFI Week will again be accompanied by a full roster of off-site World Series ropings in nearby Fallon, plus various NTR jackpots. At the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center, much like in 2019, the 10.5 and Open Jr. BFI Championships will kick off the action on Saturday, June 19. Sunday is reserved for the annual BFI Cowboy Auction and Dinner at the Silver Legacy, where a BFI ticket gets you in free and doors open at 5 p.m. BFI Reno returns to its customary Monday date on June 21.

The amateur ropings that follow BFI Reno are limited to 150 teams, including an 8.5 Over 50 and the age-restricted 10.5 Reno Invitational. Expect the 12.5 and 10.5 on Tuesday, and the 9.5 Over 40 and inaugural 8.5 Over 50 on Wednesday, before the week wraps up with the traditional All-Girl Challenge on Thursday, including an Open Team Roping with 9.5 Incentive and Breakaway with Youth Incentive.

Tickets to BFI Reno can be purchased on-site. The Silver Legacy Resort & Casino is the host hotel, so call (800) 687-8733 and use code “BFI 2021” to obtain the roper discount. To enter, and for more information, visit http://www.BFIWeek.com .