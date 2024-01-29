Renowned ag economist Kohl comes to Colorado

CORTEZ, Colo. — The 32nd Annual Colorado Ag Forum is excited to host renowned, agricultural economist, David Kohl as the keynote speaker for this year’s event. Kohl has keen insight into the agriculture industry gained through extensive travel, research and involvement in ag businesses. He has traveled over 10 million miles; conducted more than 7,000 presentations; and published more than 2,500 articles in his career. Kohl’s wisdom and engagement with all levels of the industry provide a unique perspective into future trends.

Secure your spot to hear Kohl speak, today, at the early bird price of $160 before Feb. 1. To purchase tickets, go to coloradoagforum.com. After Feb. 1, the price will increase to $210.

Colorado Agricultural Leadership Program’s, programming committee chair, Tabor Kalcevik-Erker said, “Looking forward to the 2024 year, we would like to say we have all the answers and know what the culture will be, but we don’t.” She also said, “At the Colorado Ag Forum, it will be engaging and exciting to hear from Dr. Kohl with his vast experiences and get perspective as to what he sees for the upcoming year.”

The CALP Class 16 is working hard to bring the most valuable and worthwhile programming to the 32nd Annual Colorado Ag Forum, and Kohl will be no exception. Make sure to purchase your tickets before the price goes up on Feb. 1, in order to attend this extraordinary, professional development opportunity.

More information can be found at ColoradoAgForum.com. Follow us on Facebook @coloradoagforum to be the first to know about speakers as they are confirmed.

The Colorado Ag Forum is produced by class members from the Colorado Agricultural Leadership Program Class 16. CALP is an intensive, two-year agriculture leadership program, focused specifically on developing high caliber leaders for Colorado agriculture who are well-versed in the complex and diverse issues of food production, agriculture policy, and the converging interests of rural and urban populations in Colorado. For more information, please visit http://www.coloagleaders.org .