Rep. Axne to call for federal investigation into EPA’s biofuel waiver process

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – Tomorrow, Aug. 21, at Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy in Council Bluffs, Iowa at 3:15 p.m. CT, U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, Iowa-03, will hold a bipartisan press conference to call for a federal investigation into the Environmental Protection Agency’s biofuel waiver process. Rep. Axne will discuss the letter she plans to send to Charles J. Sheehan, acting inspector general of the EPA, requesting that the IG conduct an investigation into the highly questionable decision-making and misuse of the EPA’s “small refinery exemption” authority to benefit large or unqualified companies that may be exerting an undue amount of influence over the regulatory process.

In addition to Rep. Axne, Mike Jerke, CEO and president of Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy; Tom Shipley, Republican state senator; Jeff Jorgenson, board member of the Iowa Soybean Association; and Delayne D. Johnson, CEO of Quad County Corn Processors will deliver remarks on how the these biofuel exemptions are hurting Iowa farmers and rural communities.

Rep. Axne is calling for the investigation following the EPA’s recent announcement of 31 additional small refinery exemptions for the 2018 Renewable Fuel Standard program, bringing the total waivers issued in the last three years to 85 – a drastic expansion. Through the unprecedented use of small refinery exemptions for large refineries, the EPA has waived more than 4 billion gallons of requirements for renewable fuel blending, which is hurting Iowa farmers, ethanol producers and rural communities.

WHAT:

Press Conference Calling for IG Investigation into the EPA

WHO:

U.S. Congresswoman Cindy Anxe

CEO and President of Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy, Mike Jerke

Republican State Senator Tom Shipley

Board Member of the Iowa Soybean Association, Jeff Jorgenson

CEO of Quad County Corn Processors, Delayne D. Johnson

WHERE:

Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy

10868 189th Street Council Bluffs, IA 51503

WHEN:

Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 3:15 p.m.

CONTACT:

Madeleine Russak (202) 336-3414

Madeleine.russak@mail.house.gov