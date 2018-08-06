Report: China could cut soybean imports by 10 million metric tons

China can cut its soybean imports by 10 million metric tons in 2018 by expanding the use of low-protein feed, increasing imports of soymeal substitutes and by upping its domestic soybean production, researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences said Monday, according to a report by AgriCensus, a London-based price reporting agency.

"The research showed that lowering the share of protein in animal feed, providing four specific amino acids were added to the feed, would not have a significant effect on the output or quality of chicken and pork," AgriCensus said.

"The publication of the study comes amid a trade spat between the U.S. and China that has seen the latter tax U.S. soybean imports at 25 percent," the publication added.

China could use meals from rapeseed and sunflowers as substitutes and can also increase its domestic production of soybeans, the report noted.