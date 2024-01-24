Report: Climate-smart policies could reduce forest, farm emissions 72 percent

“Our nation’s farms and forests are absolutely crucial to helping the U.S. meet our climate goals,” said McCarthy, managing co-chair of America Is All In. “Through creative policies and unprecedented investments in conservation, ecosystem restoration, and climate-smart agriculture, we can give our farmers, foresters, and ranchers the tools they need to continue feeding the world by absorbing more carbon pollution that cleans the air and reduces the risks of more extreme weather.”

“We need to use every possible tool in our toolbox to cut our emissions and meet our climate goals, and that includes prioritizing the expansion of our carbon sink in this decade,” added Shannon Kennedy, senior manager of strategic engagement at CGS and the report’s lead author. “Our report offers the first-ever look at how we can maximize and expand today’s land use policies to accelerate emissions reductions from the agriculture and forestry sectors — incorporating reforestation, conservation, wildfire mitigation, and sustainable farming practices — not only safeguarding our natural carbon sink from emitting more than it absorbs but also fostering economic and societal progress.”

According to the report, the U.S. can increase its carbon sink largely through growth and expansion of the country’s forests and ecosystems, but it must be paired with new action to protect these vital ecoinfrastructures and increase climate-smart agricultural investments, Kennedy added. Otherwise, climate-induced droughts and fires could significantly degrade this valuable sink by the 2030s and beyond, endangering climate stabilization goals.

The biggest opportunities to increase carbon sequestration are in Southern and Midwestern states, the report says.

America Is All In describes itself as “the most expansive coalition of leaders ever assembled in support of climate action in the United States. Mobilizing thousands of U.S. cities, states, tribal nations, businesses, schools, and faith, health, and cultural institutions, the coalition is focused on pushing and partnering with the federal government to develop an ambitious, all-in national climate strategy that meets the urgency of the climate crisis; scaling climate action around the country to accelerate the transition to a 100% clean energy economy; and promoting the leadership of non-federal actors on the world stage.”

Besides Bloomberg and McCarthy, its leaders include Democratic Washington Gov. Jay Inslee; Vi Lyles, the Democratic mayor of Charlotte; and Apple Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives Lisa Jackson, a former EPA administrator.