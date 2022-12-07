Report offers options for FDA food program reorganization

The panel, assembled by the public-private Reagan-Udall Foundation, said the FDA’s placement of authority for human foods into three separate divisions plus some other authorities in other divisions not covered by the report has made the agency less than an effective regulator in the food area. The problems include indecisiveness, inaction and disincentives for collaboration, the panel said.

But rather than reaching a strong conclusion on how the FDA’s Human Foods Program should be organized, the panel offered five options for reorganization:

▪ Separate food and drugs within the Health and Human Service Department by creating a Federal Food Administration that is separate from a Federal Drug Administration, each with a commissioner reporting directly to the HHS secretary.

▪ Create both a deputy commissioner of foods and a deputy commissioner for medical products and tobacco, each with line authority over respective centers, and establish a chief foods officer within the Office of the Commissioner.

▪ Establish the Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition as the overall lead for the FDA Human Foods Program and establish a chief foods officer or deputy chief of staff for foods within the Office of the Commissioner.

▪ Establish the Food and Drug Administration commissioner as the leader of the Human Foods Program on the assumption that the commissioner will “actively engage in and embrace the Human Foods Program responsibilities” and establish a chief foods officer within the Office of the Commissioner.

▪ Create a deputy commissioner for foods with line authority over the Human Foods Program and decrease direct reporting from other officials to the commissioner. This structure does not include the creation of a deputy commissioner for medical products and tobacco. This approach “likely will not require explicit congressional approval; it may require congressional notification,” the report says.



The report also says the FDA needs more flexible hiring authority and a bigger budget, possibly through the establishment of more user fees. The report noted that there is “significant skepticism in the public interest community about the potential for ‘industry capture’ of the Human Foods Program if FDA is overly reliant on industry fees. Efforts to establish structures to secure additional industry funding, such as enhanced registration fees, may address these concerns. While the panel acknowledges these concerns, the panel recommends that FDA explore whether common ground can be found on this issue.”

The panel also said that “the importance of nutrition should be elevated” with the creation of a new Center for Nutrition that would address the interdependence of nutrition and food safety.