Report: Plant-based foods outpacing total food sales during COVID-19
New data released this week by the San Francisco-based Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA) and SPINS, a provider of wellness-focused data and market analytics, shows U.S. retail sales of plant-based foods have considerably outpaced total food sales during the pandemic.
The study also says that plant-based meat sales are showing strong growth while growth of animal meat sales is declining.
“This new data shows that consumers are turning to plant-based food options now more than ever,” said Julie Emmett, senior director of retail partnerships at the Plant Based Foods Association.
“Even after the highest panic-buying period, plant-based foods growth remains strong, proving that this industry has staying power,” she added.
PBFA analyzed the retail sales of total plant-based foods and several fast-growing categories: plant-based meats (including how they compare to animal meats), plant-based cheese, and tofu and tempeh, over a 16-week period ending April 19.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been a continued shift in consumer purchasing toward natural and organic products that enhance health and immunity,” said Tony Olson, owner and CEO of SPINS.
“Our data shows, the plant-based meat boom of last year continues and as reports of animal-based meat shortages increase, we can expect plant-based meat to gain even more traction.”
In a news release, the Plant Based Foods Association released several charts on the trends.
