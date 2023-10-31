Republican members ask Johnson to pass farm bill

A group of 61 Republican House members have written House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., urging swift passage of a new farm bill.

The letter was led by Reps. Brad Finstad, R-Minn., and Austin Scott, R-Ga., but released by Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa.

“More than 92% of our nation’s planted acres are represented by Republican members,” the group wrote.

“Moreover, in 2022, the food and agriculture sectors contributed $7.4 trillion in economic activity, creating 43 million jobs, $2.3 trillion in wages, $718 billion in tax revenue, and $183 billion in exports, stemming from direct, indirect, and induced output.”

The letter was first reported by the Food & Environment Reporting Network.