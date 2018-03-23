Republican senators head to China, Korea

Just as President Donald Trump has announced new tariffs on Chinese products, a delegation of Republican senators will head to China, South Korea and the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea, Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, said Thursday.

Grassley said he would join a delegation led by Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., and that includes Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., David Perdue, R-Ga., and Ben Sasse, R-Neb.

The trip has been developed over the past six months, Grassley said.

"We are looking forward to traveling to China, South Korea and the DMZ as part of a congressional delegation trip. On our trip we will address issues important to the United States including trade, intellectual property, technology, security and human rights," a statement from the delegation said.

The delegation also commented on the announcement regarding trade tariffs on China.

"Today, the president announced a series of tariffs on China in response to concerns over the country's trade practices. Given this announcement, we look forward to engaging in strategic discussions about how best to ensure free and smart trade," the delegation statement said.

The senators said they will prioritize the following trade concerns in discussions with Chinese leaders:

» Forced technology transfers

» Discriminatory licensing restrictions

» State-coordinated and supported acquisition of advanced technologies and strategic assets

» Unauthorized intrusions into computer networks and intellectual property theft