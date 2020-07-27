Republicans expected to unveil coronavirus aid package today
-The Hagstrom Report
The Senate Republicans and the White House are expected to unveil later today the coronavirus aid package to which they have agreed, The Washington Post reported, and it will include a reduced level of unemployment benefits.
The unveiling of the package is expected to set the stage for serious negotiations between the House Democratic leadership and the Republicans on a package to which they can all agree.
