Republicans send Vilsack letter on nutrition program fraud

House Education and the Workforce Committee Chairwoman Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., joined by six House Republicans, today sent Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack a letter seeking answers about fraud and improper payments in a Minnesota case.

The letter comes after USDA ignored an earlier request for documents relating to taxpayer-funded nutrition programs, Foxx said in a news release.

“According to allegations from the Department of Justice, Feeding Our Future, a Minnesota-based non-profit organization participating in the Federal Child Nutrition Programs, defrauded the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service of over $250 million. Subsequent to our September 30, 2022, letter to you, the number of people that have been charged has increased from 47 to 60, and a total of 10 people have plead guilty,” the members wrote.

“It is unclear how the USDA and its partnering state agency, the Minnesota Department of Education, failed to discern this fraud – described as the ‘largest pandemic fraud in the United States’ – earlier in the grant cycle. Millions of taxpayer funds were stolen at the expense of hungry children in the state,” the members added.

The letter is co-signed by Minnesota Republican Reps. Tom Emmer, Brad Finstad, Pete Stauber, and Michelle Fischbach; House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa.; and Rep. James Comer, R-Ky.