Research rabbit holes

Well before writing an article, book and often even a column, research is the order of the day. While old newspapers are considered primary sources, one must dig deeper in an attempt at authenticity. I love researching and am in the midst of a wild research trip — without leaving my home. Hang on while I tell the tale.

The object of my research is “Doc” Ellis T. Peirce who lived many years in Hot Springs, S.D., died, and is buried there. Parts of his life remain elusive but with the help of many, the holes are being closed.

Peirce (yes, that is the correct spelling) assimilated the Indian name Bear Tracks for a yet to be determined reason. In my early research I googled Bear Tracks just for fun. Imagine my surprise when a result showed that the library at Brigham Young University has a photo with that title. When I looked at the photo I saw it was taken in Hot Springs, by Stevens Studio, in 1920; Peirce died in 1926 so it added up. I contacted BYU and gave them the real name for Bear Tracks.

While on the internet I discovered that Peirce and an author had corresponded in the early 1920s on a book in progress and the letters are housed in the New York City Public Library. I have a retired archivist friend who lives in NYC so I asked if it would be possible for her to take a look. She found the information I needed and in the group of letters was one written on the letterhead of Bear Tracks, Hot Springs, S.D. That clinched any doubt we had.

The NYC archive librarian did a search and discovered that BYU has another collection of letters by Peirce. After checking I found that the curator of the letters is a different curator than the one in the photo department. I contacted both curators and told them they have information to tie their holdings together. That was interesting for all involved.

In speaking with BYU about the second batch of letters I was told they held no information on the topics I was researching, but just spoke of the weather, the friends comings and goings around Hot Springs. I nearly melted. I would be anxious to see if my great-grandfather is mentioned in the letters as he and Peirce were friends.

I asked BYU if it would be possible to obtain copies of those letters, not for me and my current research, but for the Pioneer Museum in Hot Springs, for future reference by anyone interested. The museum board president submitted a formal request in a letter asking for the copies. BYU agreed to send them.

Not every research path is this much fun but I surely enjoyed this one.

Sanders writes from the family farm in southwestern South Dakota. Her internet latchstring is always out through peggy@peggysanders.com .