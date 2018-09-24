Research to Application — increasing profitability and mitigating risk in the swine industry

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Research updates are the cornerstone of Kansas State University's annual Swine Day planned for Thursday, Nov. 15.

"This year will be a great opportunity to hear about the current status of the swine industry, foreign disease threats, and how new research findings can be implemented on-farm to improve productivity and economics," said Mike Tokach, K-State Department of Animal Sciences & Industry distinguished professor and swine extension specialist.

Swine Day 2018 will kick off with a technology trade show that opens at 8 a.m. at the K-State Alumni Center, 17th and Anderson Ave., in Manhattan.

During the morning session, K-State faculty will give updates on the latest research impacting producers in 15-minute rotations covering topics on swine nutrition, management, feed processing and feed safety.

The afternoon program will begin with David Hogg and Sara McReynolds from the Kansas Department of Agriculture. They will discuss the benefits of implementing Secure Pork Supply for producers. Next, a presentation by Rodger Main, veterinary diagnostic laboratory director at Iowa State University, will cover emerging diseases and how diagnostic labs are adapting to help producers.

The Swine Day program begins at 9:30 a.m. and includes lunch. The day wraps up with a reception at 3:30 p.m. featuring K-State Call Hall Ice Cream.

The fee to register is $25 per person if paid by Nov. 7, and $50 after that date or at the door. Students may attend free of charge if they register by Nov. 7. Registration is available online at KSUSwine.org or by sending a check payable to Animal Sciences and Industry, addressed to: Swine Day, 218 Weber Hall, 1424 Claflin Road, Manhattan, KS 66506. For more information, contact Lois Schreiner at (785) 532-1267 or lschrein@ksu.edu.