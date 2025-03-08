Respect should ‘trump’ political views

I get that the Democrats hate President Donald Trump, and they are loathe to stand up and clap for him at his first joint address to Congress since beginning his second term.

But in a show of total disrespect for regular American people they couldn’t celebrate a brain cancer survivor, who always to be a police officer, sworn in as an honorary law enforcement officer; a young man whose dream of attending the U.S. Military Academy at West Point learning his application had been accepted; the renaming of a wildlife refuge in honor of a 12-year-old girl who was killed by two illegal immigrants; the capture of Mohammed Sharifullah the man behind the suicide bombing at Kabul’s Abbey Gate that ended the lives of 13 U.S. service members and 170 Afghan civilians; and the release of history teacher Mark Fogel who was held in a Russian prison for 14 years.

I am all for standing your ground and being the loyal opposition, but I and many of the U.S. people watching the speech — according to a CBS News poll 76 percent of the American people approved of Trump’s speech — were disgusted.

On another note, I have always believed that the government has spent U.S. taxpayer dollars like drunken sailors. But the list of money being spent on ridiculous programs was stunning.

Just some examples that Trump mentioned in his speech included: “$22 billion from HHS (Health and Human Services) to provide free housing and cars for illegal aliens, $45 million for diversity, equity and inclusion scholarships in Burma, $40 million to improve the social and economic inclusion of sedentary migrants. Nobody knows what that is. $8 million to promote LGBTQ+ in the African nation of Lesotho, which nobody has ever heard of, $60 million for indigenous peoples and Afro-Colombian empowerment in Central America. $60 million.”

The Democrats also did not applaud the government’s efforts to stop waste and abuse of taxpayer dollars.

I would say to the congressional Democrats, there is a good reason why your party lost the presidential election and it may be worth your time to talk for your supporters, some of whom voted against your party in the last election, and find out why this is happening.

I’m going to stop now because I know many of The Fence Post readers are Democrats and I know you all have good reasons for supporting your party.

Now, on to a more important issue — the crossword puzzle in The Fence Post. I just want to let everyone who called and emailed me about the crossword that I have heard your complaints and we are working to address this issue. What happened was that the subscription to our previous crossword puzzles ran out and we have been trying to find a substitute.

So thank you to everyone who shared their concerns because we rely on you to let us know when we are doing something wrong.

So please be patient, and we will get it fixed as soon as possible.