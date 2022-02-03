Ressler Angus Ranch Annual Production Sale
TFP Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: 02/02/2022
Location: Ressler Angus Ranch Cooperstown, N.D.
Auctioneer: Greg Goggins
Averages
35 Angus Bulls at $4114
6 Registered Heifers $1633
90 Commercial Heifers $1332
Sale Highlights
Lot 44 at $9500, RESSLER REGIMENT 086 Dob 4-11-20, Reg 19949150, Ellingson Regiment 6327 x Ressler Jody 609 sold to Thorsgard Cattle Cpmpany Northwood, North Dakota
Lot 39 at $6750, RESSLER ROUGHRIDER 057 Dob 2-9-20, Reg 19902026 Ellingson Roughrider 4202 x Ressler Mona 512 sold to Thorsgard Cattle Company Northwood, North Dakota
Lot 12 at $6250, RESSLER ROUGHRIDER 125 Dob 2-25-2021 Reg 20183616 Ellingson Roughrider 4202 x S Lady Ann 8384 sold to Andrew Brombley, Drake, North Dakota
Lot 6 at $5250, Ressler Rider Pride 129 Dob 3-3-2021 Reg 20193088, Ellingson Rider Pride 7282 x Ressler Royce 640 sold to Vincent Scheer, Rugby, North Dakota
Lot 8 at $5250 Ressler Rider Pride 120 Dob 2-24-2021, Reg 20193087 Ellingson Rider Pride 7282 x Ressler Queen 605 sold to Andrew Brombley, Drake, North Dakota
Comments
The weather was a bit chilly the bulls and females looked great for the big crowd in the seats.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Ressler Angus Ranch Annual Production Sale
TFP Rep: Dennis Ginkens