Restore representation

Do you ever question how well you are being represented and your issues addressed by our fine federal government? Even if your local representatives attempt to address issues impacting you at home, how successful are they when competing with established swamp creatures? Many positions of power within the establishment are to a large extent based on seniority denoted by years of service. Those years have indoctrinated such creatures to regard the government itself and their role therein to be the primary issue they need to address. They enjoy the power and prestige of their position and seek to preserve it at all costs for as long as they can. In their so doing We The People have just become a nuisance to their dealing with reelection and all important party politics and infighting. This affords massive amounts of “news” for all forms of media to discuss ad nauseum but little constructive work to address your and my needs back home.

There are currently only limits on the number of years a president may serve. Representatives and senators may serve as long as they can get reelected. Then to perpetuate the established system, there are department leaders and staff positions filled with individuals who have been there for decades, acting on their own. Without effective leadership they are imposing all kinds of regulations without any oversight. Hum… maybe we should consider a change.

I propose it is time to discuss and impose term limits on elected federal officials. Doing so in a constructive way would preserve and likely enhance effectiveness of their work while eliminating the billions of dollars and a like number of work hours wasted on reelection campaigning. To be fair, terms of office need to be sufficiently long enough to afford elected individuals time to be effective within the systems of government and to be able to address the needs of their constituents who elected them. To that end, I propose lengthening the term of a house member to four years and leave the senate at its present six year term. The presidential term of office would remain four years but be limited to one term.

Yep, from the above you probably guessed me as proposing a single term in office. This would free up the elected official to do the work of We The People they were elected to represent. They would not be relying of some vague staff person to compose legislation or regulations while they were campaigning or raising funds for the same. Rather they would be available in their office and committees to work hand in hand with staffers and provide oversight to assure such legislation/regulation met the needs of their constituents. They might even have time to read such bills before they are brought to a vote. What a novel concept.

Elections would be held every two years. At that time half of the representatives and a third of the senators would be elected. This always leaves at least half of each body to guide the process and bring forward continuing legislation. To start the process, those with the most years in office would term limit at the first election following adoption of term limits, thus half of the house and a third of the senate. At the next election the remainder of the current house members and another third of senators with the most years of service would limit out. At the third election, the balance of the senate would term limit and the adopted legislative system would be in place. As to the president, whomever is in office at the time of adoption of term limits would finish out their current four year term. Then at the next corresponding election a new president would be elected to a limited single four year term of office.

Never fear, there would still be a lot of campaigning on the part of prospective candidates at each election. This affords opportunity, as has always existed, for We The People to elect those who best represent our needs and views. What has changed though is they might stand a chance of actually fulfilling their campaign promises and not be stifled by a collective of fossilized legislators and bureaucrats.