Returning to the Ranch workshop to guide families though farm and ranch transition planning

Returning to the Ranch, a workshop series for families who are in the process of transition planning and bringing family members back to the ranch or farm, will be held Sept. 12 and 13 in North Platte, at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center, 402 W. State Farm Road.

The workshop is presented by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability and Nebraska Extension to help families improve transition and estate plans, enhance their communication and build their knowledge of the legal and financial considerations associated with transition planning.

IN-PERSON and VIRTUAL SESSIONS

The two-day in-person event will include presentations and guided work time for families, led by Nebraska Extension experts, as well as planning time and group activities. Registration also includes two follow-up virtual sessions, to be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Central time on Nov. 12 and Jan. 7.

Jessica Groskopf, an extension agricultural economist with the Center for Agricultural Profitability, said families are encouraged to invite off-farm or off-ranch children, in-laws, or others who may play a role in the transition process.

“We’ve designed Returning to the Ranch with families in mind,” Groskopf said. “It will provide a unique opportunity for multiple family members to get away from the hustle and bustle of their work to focus on meaningful discussions about key topics like transitioning estate plans and improving family communication.”

Registration is $75 per person if completed by Sept. 4. The fee increases to $85 per person on or after Sept. 5. Hotel accommodations are not included and should be booked independently if needed.

Questions may be emailed to cap@unl.edu .

Register on the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s website, https://cap.unl.edu/returning25 .